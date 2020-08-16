Shawn Michaels Confirmed for This Week's WWE Raw

✖

It looks like Randy Orton will get the chance to attack one more legend before SummerSlam, as WWE confirmed over the weekend that Shawn Michaels would be appearing on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw. WWE's announcement for Michaels' arrival pointing out "The Viper" getting involved, reading "On the final Raw before SummerSlam, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in attendance. Last Monday, Michaels and the WWE Universe watched as Randy Orton viciously punted Ric Flair, leaving "The Nature Boy" in need of medical attention. How will HBK respond to seeing one of his closest friends taken out by The Viper?"

Last week' Raw ended with Orton and Flair trading emotional promos. Orton called Flair a "whore for the spotlight" and said he wasn't the old Flair he used to know. "The Nature Boy" said that was true, but said his recent near-death experience taught him he needed to tell the people he loved in his life how much they mean to him. He said that's why he claims Orton is the best wrestler in the world, and why he wants him to break the 16-time world championship record. Orton embraced Flair at first, then nailed him with a low blow. He set up for a Punt Kick, but the lights went out just before it connected.

Flair popped up on Twitter the next day with a message for Orton.

I Wanted Last Night To Go Differently. What I Would Have Said Is I Don’t Know What Would’ve Happened If My Son Was In This Business. But I Do Know What Charlotte Has Done, And Like You Randy, She Is Much Better Than I Ever Was, Just Like You Have Surpassed Your Father. That’s it. pic.twitter.com/TNOsjSodVi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 11, 2020

Since reviving his "Legend Killer" gimmick, Orton has punted Edge, Christian, The Big Show and now Flair in his path of destruction. He'll challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 23. Here's the full card for the show (taking place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida) below.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Street Fight: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

Hair vs. Hair Match: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.