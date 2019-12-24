WWE Raw Spoilers for Dec. 23 Episode, Featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Back on Dec. 16 WWE opted to pre-tape the Dec. 23 episode of Monday Night Raw in order to give the wrestlers and production team a few days off for the holiday season. The results from said taping will air in Raw’s normal time slot on Monday night on the USA Network, and feature a United States Championship match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins as the main. The show will also continue the fallout from the TLC pay-per-view, as well as start building towards the first pay-per-view of 2020, Royal Rumble.

Check out the full spoilers in the list below!

Kevin Owens def. Mojo Rawley in a Street Fight. Owens calls out Rollins after the match, then beats up Rawley again

Bobby Lashley def. Cedric Alexander. Lana announces that her and Lashley’s wedding will take place on the Dec. 30 episode of Raw.

Drew McIntyre def. Zack Ryder. McIntyre then beats up Curt Hawkins and claims 2020 will be his year

Becky Lynch cuts a promo on Asuka. Asuka comes out and says she wants a title shot and Lynch agrees, any time, any place.

Aleister Black def. a jobber. A rematch with Buddy Murphy is booked for the Dec. 30 episode of Raw

Ricochet def. Tony Nese

Charlotte Flair def. NXT’s Chelsea Green

The O.C. def. Randy Orton & The Viking Raiders

Erick Rowan def. a jobber

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio def. Seth Rollins via DQ after AOP attacks. The trio try to put Mysterio through the commentary table, but Samoa Joe refuses to back down. Joe gets attacked and Mysterip gets Curb Stomped to close the show

Rollins turned heel a few weeks back by aligning himself with the Authors of Pain and attacking Owens. Since then he’s cut a couple of promos on the crowd explaining his actions.

“What do you want from me?” Rollins said back on Dec. 10. “I’ve been asking myself that for a long time because, you see, you and I, we used to get along. We used to see things eye-to-eye. And then somewhere along the way it all went wrong and I am trying to figure out why. Why? I did everything right. I don’t take nights off, I fight through injuries. Every single time I step through that curtain and I get in that ring, I lay it all on the line for each and every one of you.

“I stick my neck out for you guys,” he added. “And not just in the ring, but in the media too. And what do I get? What do I get? I get spit on, I get disrespected and I’m sick of it. I came out here last week and told Kevin Owens, I told you guys, I had nothing to do with the AOP and that was the truth. But the truth, the truth isn’t good enough for you. You called me a liar, and why? Because some blithering idiot that you worship named Kevin Owens, some flavor of the month Kevin Owens, who couldn’t lace my boots Kevin Owens, called me a liar. And you jumped on that bandwagon.”