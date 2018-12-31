WWE Raw Spoilers for New Year’s Eve Episode

WWE pretaped the Dec. 31, 2018 edition of Monday Night Raw on Friday in Detroit, Michigan, and the results of said taping have since made their way onto the Internet for people that have plans on New Year’s Eve and won’t be able to watch.

Check out the full spoilers below.

Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage match. McIntyre used a pair of Claymore Kicks to finish Ziggler off, one of which involved using a steel chair.

Seth Rollins attempted to challenge Dean Ambrose to a Intercontinental Championship rematch, only for Triple H to tell him rematch clauses are no longer a thing. He then told Rollins he wanted to see “the old Seth Rollins” again and put him in a match with Bobby Lashley. Rollins wound up losing the match via disqualification after attacking Lio Rush with a steel chair.

Apollo Crews won a battle royale for a shot at Dean Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship. Ambrose would successfully retain his title against Crews later in the night.

Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon beat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag match.

Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno in a handicap match.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Tamina in a tag team match.

Natalya and Drew McIntyre both announced they’d be entering their respective Royal Rumble matches

After hitting record-low ratings in recent weeks, the WWE recently brought back Triple H, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon to be the only four authority figures on the main roster. They also promised that change would be coming to the product, with new facesand matchups shaking up the current format. Shortly afterward the company announced that six wrestlers from NXT — Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans, Lars Sullivan, EC3 and Nikki Cross — would be making the move to the main roster in the near future, though none of them have been officially slotted on either brand since the announcement.

The company also went out of its way to release video packages on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, saying that both would return soon from their respective injuries. However, Zayn refuted their claim shortly afterwards in an interview with Chris Jericho.

“I’m not even close [to being cleared]. I need a few more months,” Zayn said.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Royal Rumble, will take place on Jan. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Aside from the two Rumble matches, the card will also feature Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship and Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.