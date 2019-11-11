Full WWE Raw Spoilers for Tonight’s Episode From Manchester, England

While almost every episode of Monday Night Raw airs live on the USA Network, this week’s episode from Manchester, England was actually taped back on Friday. As a result, all of match finishes and promos have already made their way online. So, if you’re a fan who wants to know everything that happened on this week’s show ahead of time, check out the full list below. WWE will return to live programming with the latest episode of NXT on Wednesday, which is set to feature a Crusierweight Championship match between Lio Rush and Angel Garza as well as a ladder match between Io Shirai and Mia Yim.

Raw opens with a WWE Women’s Tag Team Match between The Kabuki Warriors and the reluctant dup of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Shayna Baszler arrives and watches from ringside, only for Bayley to run out and attack her. Asuka gets a roll-up pin on Lynch amid the confusion.

Next up is Drew McIntyre vs. Sin Cara, which was reportedly a squash from the “Scottish Psycopath.” Cara officially requested his release from WWE on Monday via a lengthy Twitter statement.

R-Truth attempts to win back the WWE 24/7 Championship from Samir Singh with an official handicap match, though the two brothers decide to run away.

Seth Rollins arrives in the ring for a promo but is reportedly booed by the fans in the arena. Walter and the rest of the Imperium faction arrive, leading to a non-title match between the NXT UK Champion and “The Beast Slayer.” Rollins wins by DQ when Imperium interferes, leading to a brawl where the Street Profits and Kevin Owens make the save. An eight man tag match is then made where the Raw Superstars come out victorious.

After a match between Cedric Alexander and Andrade, where the latter won, Lana comes out to reveal that she is nine weeks pregnant with Rusev’s child. Rusev comes out to the ring and admits he’s a sex addict, then gets attacked by Lashley who carries Lana backstage.

The next two matches saw Erick Rowan win a squash match and The Viking Raiders beat Flash Moran Webster and Mark Andrews.

The main event features a six-man tag match involving The O.C., Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet and Randy Orton. The latter trio came out on top, though Ricochet and Orton nearly came to blows despite being on the same side.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Survivor Series, will take place on Nov. 24 in Chicago.