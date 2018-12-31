Spoilers: Wrestlers Announced for Royal Rumble on WWE Raw

With Monday Night Raw on pretape this week, the results of this week’s show have already made their way onto the Internet before Monday night’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Along with half a dozen matches (the results of which you can see here), a pair of announcements were made regarding the upcoming Royal Rumble on Jan. 27.

The first came after Drew McIntyre successfully defeated his former tag partner Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match, when the former NXT Champion announced that he’d be entering the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Later in the evening Natalya, who lost a Raw Women’s Championship match against Ronda Rousey on the Christmas Eve episode of Raw, announced that she’d be in the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble match.

So far Natalya and Carmella (who will enter at No. 30 for winning the Mixed-Match Challenge) are the only two official competitors of the women’s match. Meanwhile McIntyre joins R-Truth and all three members of The New Day (who announced their participation on the Dec. 29 taping of SmackDown Live, set to air on Jan. 1) as official competitors in the men’s match.

While both Natalya and McIntyre have appeared in previous Rumbles, neither have made much noise during their time in the match. Natalya lost in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble back in January 2018, which was eventually won by Asuka. McIntyre has previously competed in two Royal Rumble matches during his initial run with the company, but didn’t make his way back to the main roster until after WrestleMania 34 in April.

Other matches for Royal Rumble include Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman and WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles. Lesnar won the Universal title back at Crown Jewel from Strowman thanks to interference by Baron Corbin, and hasn’t defended it since. Strowman earned another shot at Lesnar at TLC when, with the help of some disgruntled members of the roster, he beat Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match despite still recovering from surgery.

Bryan won the WWE Championship for the fourth time back in November in a title match against Styles on SmackDown Live. He turned heel late in the match by hitting Styles with a low blow when the referee was distracted, then managed to retain it against Styles at TLC. Under his new heel persona, Bryan has declared the Yes Movement to be dead and that all of his fans are now “fickle” for not believing he would become a world champion again.