WWE Raw Stars Get Engaged

It’s a time of celebration for two WWE Monday Night Raw stars, who just announced their engagement on social media. Today Scarlett Bordeaux shared a photo with boyfriend (now fiance) Karrion Kross, revealing she said yes to his proposal and showing off her new engagement ring. Bordeaux added the caption “𝒫𝑜𝓅 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓂𝓅𝒶𝑔𝓃𝑒! 🍾🥂 #Isaidyes💍 @WWEKarrionKross”, accompanied with a photo of both looking quite happy. It didn’t take long for the well wishes and congratulations to come flying in from their WWE and NXT friends and co-workers, and we’re going to add our own congratulations to the mix. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Kross has been on Raw over the past few months, debuting on the red brand while he was still NXT Champion. He would show up. a few times before losing the NXT Championship to Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver 36, and is now a permanent member of the Raw roster.

As for Scarlett, she has yet to accompany Kross to Raw, as she’s been out for an undisclosed reason, but hopefully, she makes her anticipated return soon so the duo can get back to what they do best.

Kross has accumulated some wins over the past few weeks, defeating Jeff Hardy and Keith Lee, and even delivered a promo that was a lot like the fall and pray-themed vignettes he was doing in NXT. That’s great news, and hopefully, the momentum continues before and after Scarlett returns to the fold.

At the moment Kross isn’t on the card for Extreme Rules, but hopefully, he’ll be part of the mix next time around. Here’s the current card for Extreme Rules:

Liv Morgan vs Carmella

Damian Priest (C) vs Jeff Hardy (United States Championship)

The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Charlotte Flair (C) vs Alexa Bliss (Raw Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch (C) vs Bianca Belair (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Roman Reigns (C) VS The Demon Finn Balor (Universal Championship)

You can catch Extreme Rules live on Peacock at 8 PM EST. You can follow all of our coverage of Extreme Rules right here on ComicBook.com, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!