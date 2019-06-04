Watch: The Undertaker Delivers a Warning to Goldberg on WWE Raw

The Undertaker closed out Monday Night Raw this week with a promo directed at Goldberg, the man he’ll face for the first time in his historic career at the Super ShowDown event this Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“The Deadman” stated that for this match he wanted the legendary Goldberg, not the family man WWE fans last after the WWE Hall of Famer dropped the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But when I stand across the ring for the very first time, I don’t want Goldberg, the family man, smiling as his wife and son look up beaming with joy,” Undertaker said. “No. I want the unstoppable, mythical, icon Goldberg. I promise you this, if you bring anything less, our first match will be your last. I will open the gates of Hell and unleash an inhumane level of brutality for which you have never felt. When the reaper beckons, you answer his call. I will claim your soul for all of eternity.

“Goldberg, you’re next!” he concluded.

Undertaker’s last match in a WWE ring at the last Saudi Arabia event, Crown Jewel, when he and Kane lost a tag match to Triple H and a returning Shawn Michaels as a reunited D-Generation X.

As he continues his semi-retirement, “The Phenom” has actually given a small handful of out-of-character interviews, giving fans a closer look at the man behind the iconic gimmick. In a recent interview with Pastor Ed Young, he described his working relationship with Vince McMahon.

“He’s awesome, you may see him on TV and think ‘man, I do not like that guy’, but he’s awesome,” Undertaker said. “He would never ask anybody to do something he wouldn’t do, and he’s really built an empire on hard work, dedication and energy. When you see that man and see what he puts into it [WWE], you feel like ‘well, I at least have to try and match that.’ He’s an awesome leader, and I call him boss, but I think we’re more friends now than we are employee and company owner.”