The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre Announced for Extreme Rules

The Undertaker made the save for Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw this week when he made a shocking return and attacked Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre during their handicap match. Now “The Phenom” will team up with “The Big Dog” at WWE’s next pay-per-view.

The company announced via Twitter later in the show that a tag match would take place at Extreme Rules with Taker and Reigns going up against McMahon and McIntyre.

“The Deadman” last appeared on WWE television at the Suepr ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in a match against Goldberg. The bout has earned a rather infamous reputation in the weeks since then, given how it featured Goldberg knocking himself out, a bothced Jackhammer, a botched Tombstone and a botched Tombstone counter that left “The Phenom” with a thoroughly disappointed look on his face once the bout was over.

Goldberg even apologized for the match afterwards, writing on Twitter “Knocked myself out and thought I could finish…. love my fans…..but let u down. Everyone else that found ‘pleasure’ ….. hope ur happy.”

Numerous wrestlers have since come to the defense of both veterans. The latest was Kane, who appeared on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

“I think often people are way too critical and should just enjoy the moment,” Kane said. “That’s been my thoughts a long time and unfortunately it’s created social media and our connectivity on the Internet is nowadays, there’s so much negativity and that really turns me off. I’m like, ‘Gosh guys, if I want to go get yelled at I can go do that anywhere.’ But why would I want to go online and say all this stuff?”

“Bill [Goldberg] knocked himself out at some point during the match,” he continued. “And you could see that he was just struggling to make it through the rest of the match. So you kind of have to take that into account. They went out there and did the best they could under those circumstances. That’s what Undertaker always does, of course. So it’s just one of those things. I think if you were to ask Bill and Taker would they like to do it over again, [they’d say] yeah. But it is what it is and instead of people being critical about it, people can say, ‘Wow, I never thought I’d see that match happen but I did.’”

It’s also worth pointing out the history between Undertaker and Reigns. “The Big Dog” beat the Undertaker in the WrestleMania 33 main event, leading many to believe that his legendary career was over after he left his hat and duster coat in the ring. He has since competed in six matches.