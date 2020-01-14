Watch: WWE Raw Commentator Vic Joseph Falls off Stage During Main Event

This week’s Monday Night Raw culminated in a six-man tag match between Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Big Show versus Seth Rollins, Akam and Rezar with a special Fist Fight stipulation. The match erupted into a brawl before it could really get started once the three heels jumped Show, and Owens and Joe spent the majority of the match brawling with the former tag team champions on the entrance ramp. Eventually the four made their way to the commentary table which forced Vic Joseph and Jerry “The King” Lawler to get out of the way. Unfortunately at one point Joseph accidentally fell off the stage, and could be heard yelling at Lawler to move.

“King get the hell out of the way!” Joseph said as he fell off the stage.

Oh no… Vic Joseph fell off the stage lol#RAW pic.twitter.com/AAJicioch8 — GIF Skull – Law and Dark Order. Follow @GIFSkullJr (@GIFSkull) January 14, 2020

Eventually AOP placed Owens on the table, then powerbombed Joe on top of him, causing it to break and knocking out both men. Then with the help of Buddy Murphy, Rollins was able to knock Show out and win the match.

After signing with WWE, Joseph worked as a play-by-play commentator for Main Event, NXT UK and 205 Live before getting called up to the Raw commentary team. Michael Cole and Corey Graves were moved over to SmackDown, while Renee Young took on a new role as the host of WWE Backstage in October.