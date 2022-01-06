Report: Many Within WWE Frustrated Over Latest Releases, NXT Overhaul

Multiple reports regarding WWE’s last few days have made their way online, all of which paint the picture that certain people within the company are seriously frustrated about recent decisions. On Wednesday the WWE released the following statement — “With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we’ve decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best.” Shortly after, it was confirmed that a number of employees affiliated with NXT and the WWE Performance Center had been let go, including NXT general manager William Regal, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, referee Scott Armstrong, PC coaches Ace Steel and Allison Danger and creative producer Ryan Katz along with wrestlers Danny Burch, Timothy Thatcher and Hachiman.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select shortly after the news broke that the firings, with the exception of Danger, were directed at hirings made by Triple H as part of the NXT developmental system reboot. Regarding Regal and Road Dogg, whose departures got the biggest reactions on social media, Sapp wrote, “As for Road Dogg, he was seen as a key ‘Triple H guy,’ and along will Regal, was one of the most evident firings that pointed everyone to the notion that this was specifically moving people out to change directions from what NXT ‘was.’”

Many of the changes to NXT’s direction have been apparent since the NXT 2.0 reboot back in mid-September, and some not-so-subtle hints that the old NXT is gone have been dropped recently. Team 2.0 beat Team Black & Gold in a WarGames match at NXT War Games in December and Bron Breakker entered the ring for his NXT Championship match with Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil by kicking a giant gold X (resembling the original NXT logo) into pieces. Sapp noted that the stunt wasn’t well-received.

“Several people that we spoke to within NXT felt that Bron Breakker being scripted to kick the gold “X” in half was symbolic, and many didn’t like it,” Sapp wrote.

PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson then added some more perspective during a Q&A on Thursday — “… I became more and more stunned at how many staffers were being cut and in speaking to a lot (and a mean a lot) of current and former NXT talents and staff last night, it became more and more heartbreaking as they all knew it was the end of the place and the era that helped build their careers.”

Johnson said he also spoke with people within WWE Headquarters and described their reactions as “befuddled, to say the least” and “angry.”

“No one I spoke to yesterday and today were happy,” he added. “Many were sad.Many were frustrated.Some don’t even know how to guess what might be next.”