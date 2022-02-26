New WWE Report Reveals Possible WrestleMania Plans for Vince McMahon

The WrestleMania 38 card is still in flux a bit and has yet to fully come together, but if a recent report from POST Wrestling is correct, we might now know what one of the unrevealed matches will be. According to the report, WWE boss Vince McMahon is expected to launch a program with SmackDown’s own Pat McAfee, and that program will evidently include something at WrestleMania 38. The report says multiple sources with knowledge of the situation were asked if it will be billed as an official match on the card, and those sources said “most likely.”

That isn’t at all what we expected to be honest, but if it is happening, the kick off to this feud will likely happen on next week’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which will have Vince McMahon as a special guest.

The news was revealed during last night’s SmackDown, and having McMahon as a guest would be a big deal regardless of WrestleMania plans. If this program is happening though, then it becomes even more intriguing.

McMahon hasn’t been involved personally in a WrestleMania match for some time, as his last full match in the ring during one was 2010’s WrestleMania XXVI. In that match, he faced Bret Hart, which was a No Holds Barred Match that had Hart getting his long-awaited revenge on Vince.

Now, McMahon has had roles to play in other matches, fighting with CM Punk and Kevin Owens in 2012 and 2017 respectively. As for McAfee, he had his in-ring debut back in 2020 during NXT TakeOver XXX in a match against nemesis Adam Cole. Then his faction was feuding with the Undisputed ERA, and he would take part in a WarGames match at NXT WarGames later in the year.

Now McAfee is a regular part of SmackDown as a commentator alongside Michael Cole, and those who watch the show every week know just how much he’s brought to the show (and WWE in general). More McAfee is always a good thing, so this could end up being one of the more ridiculous and yet entertaining matches on the card if it actually happens.

