WWE Report Reveals More Details on Original WWE 2K22 Roster Plans and Scanning Process

WWE 2K22 revealed a slew of new details last month about all the modes and superstars included in the anticipated title, and we’ll have to wait until next year for more updates on the game. A new report from Fightful Select did however reveal a few interesting tidbits about the game and the process of scanning and bringing superstars into the game, and first, let’s talk about the game’s roster. The report says that Fightful spoke to several released stars about their participation in the game, and the original play was reportedly to include a robust amount of talent from NXT in the game’s roster.

Now, it’s safe to assume that the plan was set in place before the NXT 2.0 rebranding, and since then there have been several cuts to the NXT roster. It’s unclear how many of the cut stars were already in the game and if they are, what their status will be in the finished product. We’re also not sure if any of the newer NXT 2.0 stars will be featured or had time to be scanned in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report goes on to talk about the process of scanning a star into the game. 2K evidently does a facial scan and then they do a separate scan if the person has tattoos to maintain accuracy. Then the star is sent videos of the motion capture process to make sure their move sets are accurate and correct.

What we do know is that the game will feature the much-requested GM Mode as well as a new mode titled MyFaction and the return of story mode in the rebranded MyRise. While this hasn’t been outright confirmed, Rey Mysterio’s narration and interviews are featured in the trailers, so it is expected that he will be the star of the newest 2K Showcase.

We are still waiting to see who makes the cover of this year’s game and who will be included in the roster. It also remains to be seen how released superstars will be handled. Right now you can find the action figures of several released superstars on toy shelves in stores, as they were already in production. They are still selling them, so we’re not sure if that also applies to video game interpretations.