WWE Report Reveals Update on Triple H's Involvement with NXT

Many around the wrestling world celebrated when Triple H announced he was back during WrestleMania 38 weekend, and fans were happy to have him back and involved with NXT. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter though, it seems he isn't really back in the NXT mix as of yet. The report says that even though Triple H is indeed working at WWE on a regular basis, he is still not working hands-on with NXT, and he hasn't been backstage during NXT tapings.

As for his "I'm back" comments, it is thought now that perhaps he was referring to just WWE in general and not NXT specifically, though we'll just have to wait and see if that ends up changing. As of right now, Shawn Michaels is still overseeing the brand, while the creative team reports to Bruce Prichard.

Johnny Russo is currently the head writer and other wires include Nick Bonnano and George Carroll. Michaels took over for Triple H after he had to take time off due to health issues, though he had already been working with Triple H to steer the ship there.

Despite a rocky start, NXT 2.0 has found its footing and has started to build around several stars, including Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes, Roxanne Perez, Tony D'Angelo, Nikkita Lyons, The Creed Brothers, and more.

It's also brought in superstars like Mandy Rose, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, the Viking Raiders, and most recently Apollo Crews, and having experienced stars mix it up with the new talent has paid dividends. Apollo looks to be on a collision course with Breakker, who has already faced Ziggler during his run, and that was easily one of Breakker's best feuds so far. Natalya has also worked with Jade while the Viking Raiders worked matches against the Creed Brothers, and that crossover doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

