WWE: Reported Reason Why Vince McMahon Changed Involvement in Pat McAfee WrestleMania Match

Fans who tune into WWE SmackDown every week are familiar with the entertaining presence that is Pat McAfee, and now he’ll be jumping into the ring once again thanks to his upcoming match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38. The storyline started when Vince McMahon visited McAfee’s show and revealed he would be wrestling at the biggest event of the year, but early reports indicated that at one time McMahon was going to actually be involved in the match itself. The most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the possible reason why that didn’t happen and why McMahon took himself out of the match.

The report notes that there were plans for McAfee to take on McMahon, indicating that Theory would take all the bumps for McMahon through the match. However, McMahon evidently had second thoughts about being advertised for the match if he couldn’t deliver without significant smoke and mirrors.

The report also says that it appears McMahon will get involved with the match in some way courtesy of an additional angle to come. It could be him at ringside or making it a handicap match, which has been discussed.

During the conversation between McAfee and McMahon, McMahon spoke to McAfee about being himself and fans responding to it, and then he offered him a chance to wrestle and said they would find a quality opponent for him. Then on SmackDown Theory came out and slapped McAfee, revealing that he was his opponent.

Theory has been in a sort of apprentice role with McMahon since joining Monday Night Raw, so it already has McMahon’s presence built-in if they decide to go that route.

As for McAfee, he hasn’t wrestled in the ring since NXT WarGames, where he led his faction against the Undisputed ERA. He also had a match before that against Adam Cole. It will be great to see McAfee in the ring again and it will assuredly be entertaining, but we’ll have to see what role Vince ends up playing in the story and the match itself.

What role do you want to see Vince have in the match at WrestleMania?

