WWE Reportedly Considering Two WrestleMania Events a Year

WrestleMania has been an annual event for the WWE ever since the first show took place at Madison Square Garden in 1985.

But with the company’s reach now extending to countries all over the world, the “Grandest Stage of Them All” may change from being a once-a-year occasion.

Barnburner reported on Friday that sources have told the outlet WWE is looking to have two WrestleManias annually — one in early April in the United States and another in October that “could emanate from Saudi Arabia, London or even Australia.”

“Sources went on to tell Barnburner there isn’t a definite name for the secondary event, but it will be very close to the Royal Rumble and Greatest Royal Rumble idea,” the site reported.

All 34 installments of WrestleMania have thus far taken place in North America, with 32 in the US and two in Canada (WrestleMania VI and X8 both took place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada).

The promotion held its first event in Saudi Arabia back in April. Dubbed the Greatest Royal Rumble, the card featured a number of championship matches, the return of part-time wrestlers in John Cena, The Undertaker and Triple H and a 50-man Royal Rumble match won by Braun Strowman.

WWE announced back in June that its second major international event, titled the Super Show-Down, will take place on Oct. 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. So far the only announced match is The Undertaker taking on Triple H.

“WWE Super Show-Down will be an epic event,” Vince McMahon said in the event’s announcement. “Our partnership with Paul Dainty reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and provides an opportunity to deliver an event of this magnitude.”

A WrestleMania in London with be a massive move for the WWE as only five pay-per-views (along with an NXT TakeOver event and two UK tournaments) have taken place in the United Kingdom’s capital.

The plan for the multiple WrestleManias will reportedly begin in 2020, months after SmackDown Live makes its move to the Fox Network on Oct. 4, 2019. The five-year deal with the network was announced in May and is reportedly worth more than $1 billion. The deal will also move the show from being on Tuesday nights to Friday nights.

WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7, 2019, joining WrestleMania 29 as the only two events to take place inside the football stadium (home to the New York Jets and New York Giants).