WWE Reportedly Removes Odyssey Jones from TV Due to Domestic Allegations

Over the past day or so WWE removed Odyssey Jones from its official roster page, and a new report from Fightful states that the reason behind the removal is due to allegations of domestic violence. No arrests or charges have been linked to the allegations, but WRKD Wrestling did report that the accusations were made in July, noting that they weren't sure when they were first brought to WWE's attention. WWE nor Jones have commented on the situation or potential release at this time.

On X Sean Ross Sapp wrote, "Odyssey Jones was removed from WWE TV when domestic violence allegations came to light, Fightful has learned. We've not heard of an arrest or charges being pressed in relation to the situation. We've reached out to WWE for comment, as well as clarification on his status. Talent had not been informed of the situation."

It's not known whether Jones is fully released or is still under contract with WWE, but there are other reports saying he is 100% gone from the company. Jones didn't appear on this week's Monday Night Raw and wasn't in attendance at last week's show either, which is not unheard of but is odd given that he was part of a spotlighted storyline involving The New Day.

Previous Storyline

Over the past few weeks, Jones had been working with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a story that had Woods and Kingston in mentor-like roles. Kingston was all-in, but Woods had some concerns, fearing that Kingston was essentially trying to find a replacement for Big E to bring the group to three again. Kingston assured Woods that wasn't the case, and Woods accepted Jones a bit more thanks to that assurance.

Then Jones stopped appearing, though the story technically continued, as Woods and Kingston both referenced him without mentioning his name. Rightful also adds that WWE talent wasn't informed of what was going on with Jones' status, so that is possibly why that storyline was kept moving.

Despite being drafted to Raw earlier this year and the recent New Day story, Jones hasn't appeared on WWE Television that often, with him appearing mostly in NXT early in his run with the company. As for what is happening no, we will update you as more information is available.