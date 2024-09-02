AEW Collision Will Clash With WWE SmackDown Once Again

This week AEW will once again go head-to-head with WWE. Back when the company was founded in 2019 and got its first television deal they were going up against WWE’s NXT show and oftentimes winning when it came to the ratings. NXT eventually moved to Tuesday nights where it has remained ever since and has evened back out in terms of popularity. While there are special circumstances that cause AEW and WWE to clash on television, barely does it ever include WWE’s main roster. Last November, AEW went head-to-head with WWE SmackDown for the very first time. They are set to do it again this Friday night on SmackDown‘s final night on FOX.

AEW is headed back to Chicago, Illinois this weekend for AEW All Out, the yearly pay-per-view that draws fans from all over the U.S. as it has become one of the company’s signature shows. Because that’s taking place on Saturday night, AEW Collision will now air Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW Rampage will follow at its usual 10 p.m. ET start time. Of course, WWE has held the Friday night primetime wrestling spot down for years, and there are already some exciting announcements for the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the fallout from Bash in Berlin continues, Giovanni Vinci (formerly Imperium’s third member) is set to return with a repackaged character. Additionally, Jacob Fatu will make his in-ring return after several weeks off, teaming with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa against DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins). So far the only match announced for the All Out go-home show at the NOW Arena is MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) against House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) in a Fashion Fight.

What Is on the AEW All Out Card?

This year’s AEW All Out pay-per-view is filled with huge title matches, including the first title defense for the new AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson. After defeating Swerve Strickland just two weeks prior, he will go up against the TNT Champion Jack Perry who has some pretty major heat with the residents of Chicago.

Additionally, Mercedes Moné is putting the TBS title on the line against Hikaru Shida in a rematch that many are hoping wipes away the effects of her match with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Just because he lost the title doesn’t mean he won’t be busy — Swerve and “Hangman” Adam Page are entering the next saga of their story which will take place inside a steel cage where nobody can interfere.

The current AEW All Out card can be seen below.

Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay vs. PAC

Will Ospreay vs. PAC TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida Steel Cage: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jack Perry

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on both AEW and WWE.