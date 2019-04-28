Report: WWE Rescheduling NXT TakeOver: San Jose Due to Saudi Arabia Show

The WWE’s 2019 schedule might be getting another change because of the Saudi Arabia deal. A week after WWE canceled and rescheduled the annual Backlash pay-per-view, reports came out this weekend via Wrestlng Observer‘s Dave Meltzer that WWE is looking to move the upcoming NXT TakeOver: San Jose event. For those who missed it, Triple H confirmed back in March that NXT’s next pay-per-view event would take place at the SJSU Event Center in San Jose, marking the rare occasion where an NXT Takeover would not take place on the same weekend in the same city as a WWE main roster pay-per-view.

The event was announced for June 8, but Meltzer said that’s about to change because of the next Saudi Arabia show taking place on June 7. Neither of which have been confirmed by WWE.

“TakeOver is supposed to be June 8, but since the Saudi show is June 7, the San Jose TakeOver… it hasn’t been announced, but I was told today because I’ve been asking for weeks and no one’s said anything that it does not look like the San Jose TakeOver will take place on that day,” Meltzer said.

He added that WWE will likely still have the TakeOver show take place, just at a later date.

“Now it still may be in San Jose like a week later, you know whatever it is,” he said. “They’re doing tapings this Wednesday and Thursday they’re taping NXT and that will be all the stuff through the next TakeOver so they’re gonna have to know and make a decision so Wednesday or Thursday when they do TV they’ll have to announce it, but yeah I was told if they go to Saudi Arabia then they’re not gonna do it on the next day at least the way things are scheduled right now.”

NXT held the NXT TakeOver: New York event during WrestleMania 35 weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show was headlined by Johnny Gargano finally winning the NXT Championship by defeating Adam Cole in a two-out-of-three falls match.

