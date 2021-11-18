WWE Reveals Aliyah’s Replacement on SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team

WWE fans definitely had some thoughts when it was revealed that SmackDown superstar Toni Storm wasn’t included in the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series team this weekend, but then they through a wrench in the lineup after SmackDown General Manager Sonya Deville removed Aliyah from the team after getting help from Naomi. Today Deville went one step further, revealing that she was adding Toni Storm to the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series team as its official fifth member, and you can check out the official post from both Deville and WWE in the posts below.

Deville wrote on Twitter “With #SurvivorSeries fast approaching, I want to ensure each brand is represented by the best and brightest Superstars. Therefore, it’s my pleasure to announce that TONI STORM will be the fifth and final member of the #Smackdown Women’s team. Congrats and good luck on Sunday!”

Now the SmackDown Women’s team is set, but on the Men’s side, there is still an open spot. The Raw Men’s team will be made up of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio, while the SmackDown’s Men’s team consists of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin with Madcap Riddick Moss by his side, and one unknown spot. It was Sami Zayn, but he was also removed from the team.

Next, we have the Raw Women’s team, which leads off with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Vega. The SmackDown Women’s team will feature Sasha Banks, followed by Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya, and now Toni Storm.

Here’s the rest of the Survivor Series card:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Big E

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs United States Champion Damian Priest

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw – Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and TBA vs Team SmackDown – Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw – Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and Toni Storm

