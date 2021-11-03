WWE Reveals Tribute to the Troops Official Air Date

WWE’s annual Tribute To The Troops special is coming up, and now we know exactly when it will air. WWE has revealed that the Tribute To The Troops will air on Fox Sunday, November 14th, and will return to a live audience format after last year’s ThunderDome version. They released a new promo for the special, which you can check out below, and while we don’t have a card yet for the special, the advertisement mentions that stars like Roman Reigns, Big E, and Bianca Belair will be involved. You can watch that new promo for the special below.

Tribute To The Troops specials are often perfect for fan-favorite pairings and matches that we don’t always get to see because of the brand split, or for big six and eight-man Tag Team matches that feature a bevy of favorites in one match. Odds are that will be the case here, and with Reigns and Big E advertised, could we get them going 1 on 1?

As for Belair, she’s been feuding with Becky Lynch, but perhaps we could get her taking on Charlotte Flair from SmackDown since there have been a few matches between her and Lynch on Raw already. She could also face someone new for a one-time match, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Other favorites from both brands include Shinsuke Nakamura (with Rick Boogs), new King of the Ring Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H., and more. We’ll have to wait and see who else ends up on the card, and hopefully, we’ll get the full reveal soon.

Back to Big E for a second, he’s had a great year so far in the ring, and still reigns as WWE Champion. During a previous interview with ComicBook.com, he spoke about taking it all in and some of the great matches he’s already had a chance to be a part of as Champion.

“I’m not sure it’s entirely sunken in yet. It’s still very cool. As much as I think I’m ready for this, and I feel very confident in that in many ways, and I keep saying this but, in many ways, I still harken back to being a failed former football player who took this job on a whim. I’m just a guy who likes being obnoxious, doing splits in rings and making people laugh. For some reason, they took me seriously enough to put me in this position. That is pretty cool. But yeah, it’s only been a couple weeks, maybe a little over a couple weeks, but it’s been, I think it’s been a good start. Like you said, man, already, in these few weeks, we’ve done stuff. We’ve had a tag match, a dream match with The Bloodline, a triple threat that you could also, that’s a WrestleMania caliber match with Roman (Reigns) and Bobby (Lashley) and, like you said, the cage match with Bobby,” Big E said.

Who do you want to see on WWE’s Tribute To The Troops special? Let us know in the comments!

Tribute To The Troops airs on FOX Sunday, November 14th.