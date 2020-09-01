Rey Mysterio Injury Update, How Long He'll Be Off WWE Television

✖

WWE announced during this week's Monday Night Raw that Rey Mysterio had suffered a torn tricep back during his tag match at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view and would miss his scheduled match with Seth Rollins later in the night. Since WWE was the first to report it, many fans believed the injury was merely apart of a storyline and was used as a way to give Dominik Mysterio another singles match with "The Monday Night Messiah." However, that's apparently not the case, as Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio after the show that Mysterio does have a tricep injury.

Alvarez stated that the injury was a partially-torn tricep, adding that Mysterio won't need surgery. Meltzer then pointed out that if it was a full-tear (similar to what Edge is currently dealing with), Mysterio would need surgery and would be out of action for roughly eight months.

"I hear two months or less," Meltzer said regarding his return timetable. "It's a real injury, not at a good time, but it's a lot better than six-to-eight months out. Especially now when he's a real focal part of the show and in a key angle.

Dominik wound up losing, allowing Rollins to advance in the mini-tournament for the WWE Championship No. 1 contender spot. Rollins wound up getting pinned later in the night in a triple threat when Keith Lee nailed him with a Spirit Bomb and Randy Orton stole the pin.

On top of the tricep injury, Mysterio is still selling the eye "injury" he suffered against Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules a couple of months back.

Dominik made his official in-ring debut as a pro wrestler at SummerSlam, putting up a valiant effort against Rollins in a Street Fight. In a recent interview with ESPN, he and Rey revealed their plans for him to eventually become a masked wrestler.

"We actually talked about it. He definitely has to continue with the Mysterio dynasty. It's in his genes," Rey told the outlet. "I think we're going to incorporate that eventually and create a good story so the fans can understand the rich history behind lucha libre and the masks."

"I've always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition. It's important to keep that tradition going," Dominik added. "Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly.

