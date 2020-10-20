Ric Flair Believes The Undertaker Will Not Stay Retired, Picks First Return Opponent

✖

Two of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling are easily Ric Flair and the Undertaker, and it seems as if the former doesn't believe that the "Dead Man's" career in the squared circle has fully come to an end. With the recent documentary of The Undertaker: Last Ride showing us what seems to be the final days of Mark Calaway's wrestling career, many fans were left skeptical about the announcement considering how often the "Phenom" has stated in the past. Though there is no confirmation as to whether the Undertaker will return to wrestling, we could certainly see it!

Flair and Undertaker squared off against one another during Wrestlemania 18, with the "Dead Man" ultimately taking a victory from this clash of the titans. Calaway has earned a level of respect from his fellow professional wrestlers that some could only dream of. The Undertaker has been a consummate professional during his career, with both wrestlers and creative minds alike at the WWE noting just how dedicated he has been in improving his craft and creating his unique persona. It's thanks to this professionalism that Calaway has attempted to outdo himself time and time again, with many believing that this year's "Boneyard Match" against AJ Styles is far from his last.

(Photo: WWE)

Ric Flair recently sat down for an interview with "Inside The Ropes" where he discussed what the future might look like for Calaway and if he truly believes that the Dead Man has in fact experienced his "Last Ride" or if a glorious return is in the cards for the Phenom's future:

“I thought The Last Ride was fabulous—there’s not a finer man that has ever been in our business and I’m looking at that from every possible aspect. But I think he will be back. I think he wants it and I think the fans deserve to see him go out in front of 80 or 90,000 people live. I think he needs to wrestle again once we get this COVID under control and I would think it will be at ‘Mania."

“If things work out and the company elects to go to LA if that’s the plan now—which I’m pretty sure it is but that could have changed since I talked to them last—but if WrestleMania 37 is in Los Angeles and they put 80 or 90,000 in that facility, I think he deserves it. I thought the match was great with AJ, but I could see him and AJ going at it again inside the ring. And I’m sure AJ would jump off the top of a building to get back in the ring with him.”

Do you think it's only a matter of time until the Undertaker wrestles again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!

Via Inside The Ropes