WWE

Wrestlers Pay Tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson

Rocky Johnson, former WWF Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, passed away on Wednesday at the […]

By

Rocky Johnson, former WWF Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. Known as “Soul Man,” Johnson wrestled for a wide variety of promotions in the National Wrestling Aliance in the 60s and 70s before jumping to the World Wrestling Fedration in 1982. As one half of the Soul Train tag team, he and Tony Atlas made history in 1983 by becoming the first black tag team to hold the WWF tag titles. He’d continue to wrestle until 1991, then decided to train his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on how to become a wrestler.

Numerous wrestlers from both in and out of the WWE took to social media after they heard the news to pay tribute to Johnson. Check out some of the tweets in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Booker T

Mick Foley

Rey Mysterio

Nick Aldis

The NWA

Bruce Prichard

Matt Hardy

Jim Ross

Iron Sheik

AEW

Tagged:

Related Posts