Wrestlers Pay Tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson

Rocky Johnson, former WWF Tag Team Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. Known as “Soul Man,” Johnson wrestled for a wide variety of promotions in the National Wrestling Aliance in the 60s and 70s before jumping to the World Wrestling Fedration in 1982. As one half of the Soul Train tag team, he and Tony Atlas made history in 1983 by becoming the first black tag team to hold the WWF tag titles. He’d continue to wrestle until 1991, then decided to train his son Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on how to become a wrestler.

Numerous wrestlers from both in and out of the WWE took to social media after they heard the news to pay tribute to Johnson. Check out some of the tweets in the list below.

Booker T

One of the men I looked up to and one of the best to ever do it. God rest his soul. #RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/VaTD5NsnjP — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) January 15, 2020

Mick Foley

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.#RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/4agKbOzAry — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 15, 2020

Rey Mysterio

My most sincere condolences 🖤🙏🏼🖤Johnson Family.



May God bless you & fill you with strength to overcome your loss. 🙏🏼#RIP🖤RockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/lOznEkOJNV — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) January 16, 2020

Nick Aldis

Saddened by the news of “Soul Man” Rocky Johnson passing away. May he rest in peace. Condolences to @TheRock and his family. #RIPRockyJohnson pic.twitter.com/vLCdjNlx2u — What’s causin’ Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 15, 2020

The NWA

The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear of the passing of Rocky Johnson.



His legacy stretches across every promotion. He was a champion everywhere he went including holding the NWA Georgia Championship.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family. pic.twitter.com/KTqHZns6Hb — NWA (@nwa) January 15, 2020

Bruce Prichard

R.I.P. Rocky Johnson

Thoughts and prayers to the family — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) January 15, 2020

Matt Hardy

Saddened to hear about the passing of Rocky Johnson. Rocky was always extremely friendly & kind to me every time I interacted with him over the years. My condolences & thoughts go out to his family. — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 15, 2020

Jim Ross

RIP to the great Rocky Johnson and condolences to his family and friends.



“A helluva hand!” 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2020

Iron Sheik

GOODBYE BROTHER ROCKY JOHNSON. I LOVE YOU FOREVER YOU ARE MY FAMILY. GOD BLESS YOU pic.twitter.com/43yc60Yh2u — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 15, 2020

AEW