WWE Announces Every Roman Reigns Appearance Through SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns will appear in front of a live WWE audience 10 times between now and SummerSlam 2023 on Aug. 5 in Detroit. WWE announced the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's schedule via Twitter on Tuesday, noting that "The Tribal Chief" would appear on six episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, a pair of live events in Cincinnati and Mexico City and the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London before competing at Ford Field in August.

Reigns was on the losing end of an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at Night of Champions this past weekend, thanks in large part to Jimmy Uso finally snapping and betraying "The Head of the Table." While this week's SmackDown was originally booked for Reigns to celebrate his undisputed championship reign reaching a thousand consecutive days, it'll now be used to address the fallout from The Usos' decision. Reports of Reigns teaming with Solo Sikoa to face the pair at Money in the Bank have already started popping up.

As for what Reigns will be doing at SummerSlam, no definitive insider reports have dropped. There's a fan theory that WWE might pull the trigger on a WrestleMania 39 rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes, given how controversial the decision to have Reigns retain was.

"I like the fact that everyone walks in now thinking this is the last title defense. I experienced this before, it was something I had a hand in ending, which was the Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Every year, you sat there, 'Oh, this is it.' During the match, the audience is anticipating and salivating for it, this to be the moment that they get to witness the historical three count on the Undertaker to which the streak would end. Then, when Undertaker would defend the streak, they would say, 'I don't want to see this end, I can't wait until the next chapter.' Then, it finally ended, and the audience was shocked. They thought they would see it, they thought they would see it, they didn't," Paul Heyman told Ariel Helwani after Reigns' first match with Rhodes.

"It's the same thing with Roman Reigns' Title defenses now. You hope this is the one, you think this is the one, you're sure this is the one. You watch the match happening, you know this is the one. Then it turns out to not be the one. 'Man, I can't wait to see the next chapter.' The response [at WrestleMania 39] to Cody Rhodes, which was louder than the response last week, which was a response more passionate, which was the response of an audience that believes in Cody Rhodes this week more than they did last week when they hung their hopes and dreams on him. He didn't disappoint them. We disappointed them. We took that away from Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns took that away from Cody Rhodes and the audience. They blame Roman Reigns for it and they appreciate how close Cody came and they know the next time Cody steps in the ring with Roman Reigns, 'this will be the one.' That's the business," he continued.