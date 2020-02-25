WWE Fans Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Roman Reigns’ Return From Battling Leukemia

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return from his battle with leukemia back on the Feb. 25, 2019 episode of Monday Night Raw, announcing that his cancer was in remission after stepping away from the wrestling business four months prior. Reigns’ return was one of the most genuinely heartfelt moments in recent WWE history, as “The Big Dog” is well-liked by many of his peers company and was loudly supported by the WWE fans. He made is in-ring return with The Shield several weeks later, then had his singles match return at WrestleMania 35 against Drew McIntyre.
To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Reigns’ announcement, many fans took to Twitter to celebrate th good news. You can see a few of their tweets in the list below.
Reigns is booked to face King Corbin in a Steel Cage match at the Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
One year ago today, @WWERomanReigns had the best announcement ever. pic.twitter.com/rmN2OutjA3— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020
“I’m in remission y’all.” – Roman Reigns.— Roman-Reigns.Org (@RomanFansite) February 25, 2020
On this day, last year. God bless. pic.twitter.com/bR3HOYD08h
Today marks exactly 1 year since @WWERomanReigns said these 4 words to the @WWE universe: “I’m in remission, y’all!” You’re incredible, Big Dog! ❤️— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) February 25, 2020
Amazing Year For a Special Man Who Deserve More #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/GxEwoJ3e2j— Muhammad Hussein (@Mhussein9911) February 25, 2020
You got this. You’re tougher than cancer! 💪🏽 Never stop fighting and keep on inspiring! 🙏🏽 We are praying for you. Gold bless! https://t.co/g9lNngFlIV— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 25, 2020
Time for him to take back the title he never lost. pic.twitter.com/lKbO3YyD6x— ً (@SIDVILLAINY) February 25, 2020
