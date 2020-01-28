WWE’s Roman Reigns Says Kobe Bryant’s Death Shook The World

Roman Reigns spoke with the Los Angeles Times to give his reaction on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The former WWE Champion admitted he was heartbroken over the news, given that he was a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan and the father of three kids. Reigns said in his video that he didn’t learn about the news of the helicopter crash until right before the Royal Rumble show began, and that he went home and hugged his daughter as soon as the show ended.

“I actually found out at Minute Maid Park right before the Rumble,” Reigns said. “Triple H received a text and he showed it to me. I just didn’t believe it to be honest. I watched religiously throughout his career and I’ve always been a huge fan, massive respect. But I never really thought losing someone like that, essentially a stranger, … he didn’t know me and I didn’t truly know him, but I didn’t realize it would affect me so much. It really did, on top of being in the Royal Rumble just being an emotional roller coast in its own right, it really just saddened me and it broke my heart.

“Obviously to hear the loss of Kobe and then his daughter as well, Gigi,… my heart just goes out to his wife, the three girls that were left behind, all the families that were involved, the pilot, his family, this is just such an abrupt loss. I feel like it just shook the world. And I legitimately did not think it would affect me as much as it did, and I cried.”

Bryant was one of nine passengers that died in a small helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. One of the other passengers was his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Reigns won the show-opening match at the Rumble against King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere bout. He later entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at No. 26, and eliminated two wrestlers before getting tossed out by Drew McInytre.

