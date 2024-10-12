WWE’s Roman Reigns Says “No Yeet”, but Bloodline Setting Up Jey Uso’s Return on SmackDown

The Bloodline saga entered its next thrilling chapter at WWE Bad Blood, which featured the return of Jimmy Uso. Jimmy made his long-awaited return to help out Roman Reigns in his battle with Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline, and his effort successfully gave Reigns and Cody Rhodes the win. Jimmy and Roman would get things started on tonight’s SmackDown, and it was shocking to see Reigns ask the crowd to acknowledge Jimmy before they got down to business. Jimmy brought up some valid points about the status of Reigns and his tribe, and he also said there was someone they could ask for help. Reigns answered “No Yeet”, but Jimmy pointed out that he’s the only one who follows Reigns anymore, and that they need some help, setting up for the anticpated reunion between Reigns and Jey.

Welcome Back Jimmy

Jimmy Uso kicked off the show for his match against the new Tribal Chief Solo Sikoa, and he received quite the greeting from the WWE crowd, who chanted Uso as he jumped into the ring. “For 6 months, your boy been on a shelf, out of action for 6 months. And I was put on the damn shelf…by little brother, Solo Sikoa,” Uso said. “And when I’m sitting at home, this fool didn’t have the balls to do it face to face. This fool had it done by your bloodline, your brothers. So tonight, this is all about big bruh versus little bro. I’m going to do what I’ve done my whole life. Solo, I plan on kicking your a**!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s when The OTC Roman Reigns made his return, and then he surprised everyone when he came out and asked the crowd to acknowledge Jimmy. Reigns then asked the crowd to go up a notch and acknowledge Big Jim. Jimmy then put his hand out as Roman did for the mic, and he got a high five and the two laughed.

“I understand where you’re coming from, but you have to understand, I’m not an older brother. So I don’t understand this revenge. You have to understand that, I’m not a wiseman. I’m not, yet, but I don’t come up with the creative manipulative plans, that’s not me no. I’m a Tribal Chief. And that means I take what’s mine, and for four years now, that’s exactly what we’ve done. We took what was ours. I wasn’t messing around. I called my shots and I delivered. We had it all. We had the money, the power, and the respect. We ran around here and everyone feared us. We had championships around our waist. Jimmy you was asking me about buying a new house, I said buy them all it don’t matter,” Reigns said.

“I don’t like where we’re at right now. I don’t like my position. I don’t like being out of control. It’s very simple. I told ya’ll I was the greatest of all time and I meant it. And when we step foot in these arenas I want ya’ll to know. The G.O.A.Ts are here. When we step foot in this ring I want ya’ll to know, we are the ones,” Reigns said.

No Yeet…Yet

“But we not though,” Uso said. “How? I stand here in the middle of this ring and I see a Chief with no Tribe right now. I see you with no Ula Fala around your neck. At Bad Blood I came back because you needed me. You didn’t ask. You needed help. Yo, we need help.” The Yeet chants started to fill the ring, and Jimmy said, “I know one person, one person that we can get some help from Uce.” After more Yeet chants, Reigns said, “No Yeet.”

Jimmy then told Reigns, “Uce listen to me. You’ll forever be my Tribal Chief man, but I am the only one, the only one in the family that still acknowledges you.” Reigns looked distraught but also rather accepting that this was unfortunately true, and Jimmy walked backstage. Later in the night Jimmy would encounter Cody Rhodes, and Rhodes would tell hi thank you. Jimmy said it was a one-tie deal, and not to expect it again, but also said he respects him before leaving.

Do you think we’ll get Jey returning to join Reigns and Jimmy at Crown Jewel or at Survivor Series, or is that something that will happen next year? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!