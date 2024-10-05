WWE Sets Stage for Big Debut with Bloodline Tag Team Titles SmackDown Win

The WWE Tag Team Championships were on the line in the main event of tonight's SmackDown, and it was a Triple Threat match that included The Bloodline, DIY, and the Street Profits. With three teams in the mix, some thought this might be the perfect way to get the Titles off of The Bloodline and keep them looking semi-strong, and at one point it very much looked like that might come to fruition. That was not to be though, as Tonga Loa would be the one to grab the Championships for his team. This does however tee up the new additions that were teased earlier in the episode quite nicely, as we could see the Motor City Machine Guns be the ones to knock them off their perch, at least depending on what happens at Bad Blood.

Everyone Vs The Bloodline

Tags weren't necessary in the match so both DIY and the Street Profits threw the Bloodline out of the ring and kept them out, knocking both Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga to the floor whenever possible. That strategy did pay off early, but eventually, the Champs got back in the ring and started beating up the competition with the ladders, using them as weapons to gain the upper hand. Loa would slam Ciampa's head into the ladder and then they slammed Dawkins onto the ladder before hitting him with a senton. Ciampa got hit with the ladder again shortly after, but then Dawkins was able to turn things around and knock the Bloodline back, allowing Ford to dive over the ropes and knock everyone to the floor.



Back in the ring, Gargano and Ciampa hit the Shatter Machine on Tonga, but Loa knocked Gargano out of the ring and attacked DIY with the ladder. Loa then went to use the ladder again but then ended up with the ladder around his neck, and DIY then both kicked the ladder, sending Loa to the floor.



Gargano tried to climb up but Dawkins cut him off, and then Ciampa knocked Dawkins to the mat. Ciampa climbed up but Dawkins cut him off and the two exchanged strikes. Then Ford dove over the ladder and brought down Ciampa and Dawkins, with everyone down on the mat.

Bloodline On The Ropes

Bloodline took back control and knocked Dawkins to the floor. Tonga had a chair but B-Fab took it and saved him, with DIY coming in and attacking the Bloodline with chairs of their own. DIY then put Loa on a table and held him there as Ford hit the huge splash from up top, sending Loa through the table. Everyone then stomped on Tonga and tried to send him through the announce table, and though he fought back, they smashed him through it.

Then DIY knocked out Dawkins and threw him over the barricade. They got a ladder in the ring and started to climb, but Ford got to his feet and grabbed the ladder. Ciampa caught him but Dawkins got back up and so did Gargano. Dawkins knocked Ciampa through a ladder and then Loa threw the others off to the floor. Loa climbed up as Tonga held the ladder, and he would grab the Titles, retaining the Tag Team Championships for The Bloodline.

Now the question is who will become the new contenders for those Championships since the two biggest threats were just beaten at the same time. The answer could very well be MCMG, who would provide a fresh set of challengers for The Bloodline, and this could also play well with whatever happens at Bad Blood, especially if Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes end up winning their Tag match.

WWE Bad Blood Card

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) vs. Bayley

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

