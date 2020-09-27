Watch: Roman Reigns Sends Final Warning to Jey Uso Ahead of Clash of Champions

✖

Roman Reigns took to Twitter on Saturday night and uploaded a video of himself on an exercise bike, preparing for his upcoming Universal Championship match with Jey Uso. "The Tribal Chief" sent a message directly to his cousin, telling him that even though they're family, this isn't his moment. Reigns stated, "It's the night before Clash of Champions, baby, you're probably resting, you're probably getting ready, I'm over here working man,'' said Roman. "I just watched your documentary. Nothing but respect, man, nothing but love. You already know, I lived it with you. From the porch to the pay-per-view, only our family can do that."

"But I'm telling you right now, I told you before, this ain't your moment, Uce," he continued. "I love you. We come from the same bloodline, but I paid attention. I learned differently than you. I was groomed differently than you. You're over here trying to level them up. I live at this level, I am this level. Tomorrow night, I'mma show you why, baby. Get some sleep, Uce."

This week's SmackDown saw Reigns and Uso trade promos, resulting in the champ hitting Uso with a surprise Superman Punch on the entrance ramp.

During his appearance on this week's After The Bell, Reigns explained the thought process behind his new heel persona.

"This is something I wanted to do," Reigns said. It was an opportunity to be able to connect a lot of dots. It was kind of a bit of a lure as well to get me back in. But for me, to know I wanted to go down this route, I needed something... I didn't want to just show up, look different and talk different. I needed a whole new presentation and we are going to continue to gradually do that. I thought what better way than to align myself with essentially a high-powered attorney. If you take the top athlete in the world and mixed him with a head mafia boss character, that's who I am. The mob boss will go out there and do the hit himself but you've got to have somebody dotting the 'I's" and crossing the "T's" for you who understands the ins and outs and can add that new layer to the whole character and the personality."

Check out the full card for tonight's show below: