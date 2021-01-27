Ronda Rousey Jokes About Entering Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble

✖

Even though she hasn't been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey has been one of the odds-on favorites to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble this Sunday. It's no secret that Rousey has been training for some sort of pro wrestling comeback for months, but there have been no teases of her returning on WWE's end. On Tuesday Rousey noticed the latest odds from Oddshark had her heavily favored to win, and joked that people should bet money on her.

"Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don't understand," Rousey wrote, joking about how Reddit users have managed to make Gamestop's stock skyrocket over the past week.

Best way to make a profit since r/wallstreetbets did that stuff with GameStop I don’t understand #RoyalRumble2021 pic.twitter.com/c4yxcO3fEV — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 27, 2021

Stephanie McMahon was asked about Rousey returning in an interview with TMZ Sports earlier this week.

"Ronda's been very public that she'd like to start her own family," McMahon said. "Once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open, we are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE."

Rousey has made it known with previous comments that if and when she does return it won't be on a full-time basis like her previous run. She'll also likely return as a heel, given the comments she's made about fans.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,'" Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O last year. "My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”