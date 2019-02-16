Location of Next Year’s WWE Royal Rumble Officially Announced

WWE has confirmed the location for next year’s Royal Rumble PPV event, and just like this year’s show, it will emanate from a baseball stadium.

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, home of the Houston Astros, will host the Royal Rumble on January 26, 2020. The news was first revealed by the Houston Chronicle and WWE.com posted a release shortly thereafter.

WWE’s announcement is as follows:

WWE today announced that Minute Maid Park in Houston will host Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. The event will mark WWE’s debut at Minute Maid Park and the second time Royal Rumble has been held at a baseball stadium following this year’s event at Chase Field in Phoenix which took place in front of a capacity crowd of 48,193. The announcement was made by the Houston Chronicle. Fans attending this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event at the Toyota Center in Houston will receive a pre-sale offer to buy tickets to Royal Rumble before the general public. Details on ticket availability will be forthcoming. Additionally, fans in attendance will have the chance to win four tickets to the 2020 Royal Rumble by taking part in a special Twitter and Instagram sweepstakes. “We are thrilled to bring one of WWE’s biggest events of 2020 to Minute Maid Park,” said Janis Burke, CEO of the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority. “We look forward to WWE fans from around the world descending on Houston for the Royal Rumble.” The event, which will stream live around the world on WWE Network, will feature a 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and a 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, with the winners of both matches receiving World Championship opportunities at WrestleMania 36.

Though not yet officially announced, odds are that NXT will host a TakeOver event at the Toyota Center the night before the Royal Rumble. Additionally, both RAW and SmackDown following the Rumble will likely be broadcast from the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets.

As the release notes, this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV event is in Houston, so the timing of the Royal Rumble announcement makes perfect sense. Now eyes and ears will shift toward WWE announcing the location of WrestleMania 36 at some point in the next couple of months.