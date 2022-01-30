WWE Royal Rumble: Becky Lynch Defeats Doudrop to Retain Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view! The Royal Rumble event is full of many unpredictable matches and potential surprises, so many had been wondering what kinds of swerves and tricks the WWE would have up its sleeves on the road to WrestleMania. One of the most intriguing matches of the card was the sudden set up between Doudrop and Becky Lynch. Because while Doudrop is relatively new to the Monday Night Raw roster, she has been making quite a name for herself over the last few weeks.

When she earned the title opportunity against Becky Lynch heading into the Royal Rumble, many had been wondering about the kinds of odds there were for her potential victory considering Lynch has been shown to do everything and anything she can to win her matches at all costs. Unfortunately it’s the same case for this first outing between the two of them as Lynch ultimately ended up defeating Doudrop and retaining the championship leading to the road to WrestleMania.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match seemed to indicate that Doudrop was going to be able to power through Lynch’s tricks and schemes, but it was soon made clear that no matter how much sheer force she was able to draw out, Lynch’s experience and toughness was enough to pull through. It’s what Lynch kept mentioning as well as she noted how she’s been working at this for a lot longer that Doudrop has at such a high level. It was an impressive first major effort for the relative new superstar, however, and hopefully can serve as a launching point for what’s next.

As for Becky Lynch, there still needs to be a challenger set for the road to WrestleMania, so fans will need to keep an eye for who could be coming her way. But what do you think? How do you feel about Becky Lynch beating Doudrop and retaining the championship? Who do you think will challenge for the title next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

The full card and results for the 2022 Royal Rumble breaks down as such: