MVP Returns to WWE During Men’s Royal Rumble in Black Panther Gear

Montel Vontavious Porter, better known as MVP, made his surprise return to the WWE on Sunday night when he competed in the 30-man Men’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The former two-time United States Champion hadn’t been in a WWE match since 2010, but he popped up as the No. 12 entrant and quickly challenged Brock Lesnar before getting tossed out of the ring like the rest of the field thus far. He arrived in the match wearing Black Panther gear, resembling King T’Challa from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Porter’s return was unfortunately spoiled on Saturday night, as fans staying at the hotel near Minute Maid Park were able to spot his logo on the Titantron during Saturday night’s rehearsals.

MVP originally worked in WWE from 2005-10, then went on to have stints in New Japan, Impact Wrestling, MLW and Ring of Honor. Despite being 46 he continues to remain active on the independent wrestling circuit, working 22 matches in 2019.

