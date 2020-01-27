Watch: Otis Saves Mandy Rose During the Women’s Royal Rumble in Adorable Fashion

Otis’ budding romance with Mandy Rose has been one of the highlights of Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks, and it wound up playing a role in Sunday night’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. Rose entered the match at No. 8 and was nearly eliminated mere minutes in, but as she spilled out of the ring she landed right on top of Otis, who was hiding underneath the ring. The big man then helped Rose back inside the ring, much to the crowd’s delight and Corey Graves’ disgust.

Rose and her tag partner Sonya Deville cut a promo prior to the match, with Deville declaring she would eliminate herself if the two were the last ones standing in the ring.

Minutes later Otis tried to save Rose again by catching her as she fell off the apron. Unfortunately Deville was then tossed on the two, causing Otis to lose his footing and fall to the mat.