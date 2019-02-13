WWE Reportedly Planning to Let Female Superstars Bounce Between Brands

So far, 2019 has seen Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair use a VIP pass to jump from SmackDown to Raw. And apparently, this is how the entire women’s roster will work moving forward.

According to WrestleVotes—a Twitter account with an ear behind WWE‘s curtain—the women’s division will cross between Monday and Tuesday nights as needed. While Ronda Rousey, Lynch and Flair may have started this movement, the Women’s Tag Team Championships may prove to be very fluid.

“Source: the Women’s division roster is slowly going to be crossing over more between both shows.

The plan is to have the Women’s Tag Team Champions appear on both brands initially, however, not on a weekly basis,” tweeted WrestleVotes.

This would come as big news, as WWE has made a concerted effort to keep the intermingling of brands—outside of WrestleMania season, of course. It’s worth noting that WWE is planning another Superstar Shake Up soon after WM35’s dust settles, and it’s possible WWE lays down new rules after that.

While the brand split is a good way to keep things interesting, it does handcuff WWE at times. But with the Women’s Tag Team Championship being able to move about, this means WWE will be able to create the best matchups at all time, not just what’s an available per show.

However, if the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships prove to be just as fluid, then the women’s division will become that much interesting than the men. Right now, the women of WWE are undeniably leading the company, and with more parody comes more intrigue and if Superstars can hop around, that means that Raw and SmackDown will be subject to more surprises.