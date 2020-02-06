WWE Ruthless Aggression Documentary Series Coming to WWE Network on Feb. 16

While it doesn’t gave the same attention as the Attitude Era, WWE‘s Ruthless Aggression from 2002-08 was the defining era of WWE programming for many fans. WWE dropped a new preview on Thursday, announcing that it would be doing a documentary series on the six-year time period including the backstage drama on how Vince McMahon directed the company forward after purchasing WCW in 2001 and the first brand split between Raw and SmackDown in 2002. The video shows clips from interviews with Bruce Prichard, Triple H, John Cena, Batista, JBL and Paul Heyman.

The WWE Ruthless Aggression series is set to premiere on Feb. 16 on the WWE Network after NXT TakeOver: Portland.

The official trailer for WWE #RuthlessAggression is HERE. The new docuseries premieres Sunday Feb. 16 on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/TiRlPfI6Id — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 6, 2020

Thursday turned out to be an eventful day for WWE, as the company released its quarterly financial earnings report for Q4 2019 and hosted a conference call with investors. During the call Vince McMahon revealed that the company is looking to sell off its pay-per-view streaming rights to a different streaming service.

“We have a lot of options. We could continue on as we are now, with an enhancement of a tier,” McMahon said. “We also have an option right now, there’s no more better time to exercise the selling of our rights to all the majors who, quite frankly, all the majors are really clamoring for our content,” he added. “So that could be a significant increase, obviously, in terms of revenue.”

He later added, “Making reference to OTT and the interest of the major players, we’d be announcing that deal if we go that way, in the first quarter, that’s how far along we are.”

During a Q&A segment on the call, McMahon was asked about NXT competing with AEW on Wednesday nights.

“AEW has not changed our content at all. Because it’s all about the characters, storylines and resolutions, so it really hasn’t changed our point of view in what we present.”

“We don’t need a more ‘edgy,’ as you call it, content. [We’re] PG, one of the few programs out there that really is PG. So as far as NXT, NXT is competing on Wednesday nights with AEW and is doing extremely well,” he added. “And we’re confident that NXT will continue on with its success.”

The latest television ratings saw AEW Dynamite bring in 928,000 viewers compared to NXT’s 770,000.