WWE Looking to Sell Pay-Per-View Rights to Another Streaming Service

Vince McMahon dropped some major news during Thursday's investor's conference call. According to the WWE Chairman, WWE is in talks with a different "major" streaming service to sell the rights to its pay-per-views. This could cause a major shake-up to the WWE Network, which saw its paid subscribers drop 10 percent in the latest quarterly earnings report. McMahon explained, "We have a lot of options. We could continue on as we are now, with an enhancement of a tier.

"We also have an option right now, there's no more better time to exercise the selling of our rights to all the majors who, quite frankly, all the majors are really clamoring for our content," he added. "So that could be a significant increase, obviously, in terms of revenue."

He later added, ""Making reference to OTT and the interest of the major players, we'd be announcing that deal if we go that way, in the first quarter, that's how far along we are."

WWE set records more most revenue in a quarter and annually in its latest report (which is attributed to the new television deal with FOX) but fell short on revenue expectations.

The Wrap's Tony Manglio confirmed that the negotiations were ongoing with a WWE rep.

Well, no, I don’t agree with this. Clickbait headlines are bad. This isn’t that. It is an accurate interpretation of what top WWE executives Vince McMahon and Frank Riddick said, one that was run by a WWE rep before publishing. https://t.co/aeq4YICwh6 — Tony Maglio (@TonyMaglio) February 6, 2020

This story is developing...

