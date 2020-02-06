Vince McMahon Says NXT Is Doing Extremely Well Competing With AEW

During Thursday's investor's conference call, Vince McMahon was asked about NXT's ongoing competition with All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday nights. The two shows have been going head-to-head on USA and TNT (respectively) since Oct. 2, 2019, and with the exception of four weeks Dynamite has cleanly beaten WWE's Black and Gold Brand in viewership. When asked if AEW had changed WWE's content in any way, McMahon said "AEW has not changed our content at all. Because it's all about the characters, storylines and resolutions, so it really hasn't changed our point of view in what we present."

He then talked about how AEW has presented itself as a more "edgy" product with its TV-14 rating.

"We don't need a more 'edgy,' as you call it, content. [We're] PG, one of the few programs out there that really is PG. So as far as NXT, NXT is competing on Wednesday nights with AEW and is doing extremely well. And we're confident that NXT will continue on with its success."

This story is developing...

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!