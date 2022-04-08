WWE’s Sami Zayn Calls Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania Match One of His All-Time Favorites

Those who tuned into WrestleMania 38 will likely remember the Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville match on Night Two for any number of moments, including slapping hands, fire extinguishers, the Jackass cast jumping into the ring, and giant mousetraps, just to name a few. By the end of the night, social media was buzzing with reactions to all the insanity in the ring, and in a new post on social media, Zayn couldn’t be happier with how it all turned out, calling it one of the matches he’s most proud of.

Zayn wrote “My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of. I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them. Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.” He’s not wrong, as the match featured several unforgettable moments, even if you weren’t a Jackass diehard fan. If you were though, well, it was probably one of your favorite matches of the night, and Zayn seemed to have an amazing time during the match as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 7, 2022

Zayn recently re-signed with WWE, which surprised some fans, but in a recent interview with Les Anti-Pods de La Lutte, Zayn broke down the reason he chose to re-sign and said he’s really looking forward to what the future holds in WWE. “Honestly, I don’t know how people on the internet find this kind of information, but yes, it’s true, I just signed for a few years and I’m really happy,” Zayn said. “My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay, so it was no more complicated than that.”

“It’s not the first time I’ve said it, but I’m really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half,” Zayn said. “I’m doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don’t know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don’t know what. For me, I’m really happy with my role and I can’t wait to see what I’m going to be able to do in the next few years.”

What do you want to see Zayn do next in WWE? Let us know in the comments or always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!