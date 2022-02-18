WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event Reportedly Making a Comeback as Premium Live Event

WWE is bringing back their Saturday Night’s Main Event branding for some of their live events in April, but according to a new report from Mike Johnson of PW Insider, it is also going to be one of WWE’s upcoming Premium Live Events. Those who take a look at WWE’s live schedule will see images with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch next to the updated Saturday Night’s Main Event logo, and those events will take place on Saturday, April 23rd in Montgomery, Alabama, and Saturday, April 30th in Lakeland, Florida. According to the report, the one on the 23rd will be a Premium Live Event airing on Peacock.

The featured superstars on the 23rd show are currently Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, Seth Freakin Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens, so it looks to be a Raw heavy event.

WWE hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, but you can see the branding above. If it is happening, expect an announcement sooner than later.

Saturday Night’s Main Event debuted in 1985 (replacing Saturday Night Live reruns at the time), and it would air occasionally throughout the year with big success, though it would come to a close in 1991 and move to FOX briefly until 1992.

It would return in 2006 on NBC and last until 2008, with the final edition featuring Edge vs Jeff Hardy, JBL, Kane, Ted Dibiase, and Cody Rhodes taking on John Cena, Batista, and Cryme Tyre’s Shad Gaspard and JTG. It would also feature The Great Khali vs Jimmy Wang Yang and Paul London vs Charlie Haas.

Since then the name has been dormant, but it looks to make a comeback in some way, though we’ll have to wait and see if this is a one-time only thing or if it sticks around as a yearly event.

As for WWE’s next event, that will be this week’s Elimination Chamber, and you can find the card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs Alexa Bliss

Naomi and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.

H/T Fightful