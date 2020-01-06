Scarlett Bordeaux Posts Steamy New Photo in WWE Gear

Scarlett Bordeaux has never been afraid to show a little skin on social media. But if you thought she would tone that down now that she’s signed to WWE‘s Performance Center, you would be sorely mistaken. The former Impact Wrestling star took to Instagram on Monday with a photo of her wearing a black WWE hoodie, and very little else. Bordeaux captioned the photo by writing, “Work uniform? 😜 #SuperDiva #Smokeshow,” and within the hour it already had more than 23,000 likes. Bordeaux was announced as part of WWE’s newest signing class in November alongside Shotzi Blackheart, Indi Hartwell and referee Stephon Smith.

View this post on Instagram Work uniform? 😜 #SuperDiva #Smokeshow A post shared by Scarlett Bordeaux (@realscarlettbordeaux) on Jan 6, 2020 at 10:48am PST

2019 turned out to be a great year for WWE in terms of recruiting, as signees like Kushida, Angel Garza, Isiah “Swerve” Scott, Austin Theory, Trevor Lee and Santana Garrett have all made their way to NXT television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chicago’s Elizabeth Chihaia — aka Scarlett Bordeaux — has made quite the name for herself in America and abroad,” WWE.com wrote while announcing Bordeaux’s signing. “The self-proclaimed “smokeshow” has been a standout for promotions like Mexico’s AAA, Ring of Honor and Ohio Valley Wrestling.”

Bordeaux made her wrestling debut back in 2012 and worked for promotions like Ohio Valley Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Lucha Libre AAA, but she’s best known for her latest stint in Impact where she worked as a manager and talk show host before making her in-ring debut back in March. Outside of a couple of cameo appearances backstage, she hasn’t done much on NXT so far.

In real life she’s in a relationship with Killer Kross, who recently announced his departure from Impact after campaigning for his release. Based on various reports, WWE is sincerely interested in signing the 6-foot-3, 250-pound brawler to a deal.

WWE will kick off its first full week of programming for 2020 on Monday with the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear, while Andrade will defend his United States Championship against the previous champion, Rey Mysterio. There will also be a triple threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championships, featuring the Viking Raiders, The OC and the Street Profits.

Then on Wednesday NXT will broadcast its first episode of the new year and feature two opening-round matches in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.