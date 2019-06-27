WWE: Sheamus Shows Off Celtic Warrior Workout Program

WWE Superstar and former world champion and tag team champion Sheamus showed ComicBook.com a thing or two about his workout regime.

Sheamus, also known as Stephen Farrelly outside of the WWE, has found a great response from fans on YouTube since launching his Celtic Warrior Workout program. In the series, Sheamus teams up with other WWE Superstars and folks he refers to as “real life super heroes,” not only to show off their unique workout routines, but also to encourage viewers to get out of their comfort zone.

In the video above, Sheamus guides ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis through several of his workout experiences with other inspiring individuals. The routine came from experiences with Superstars such John Cena, Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy, and Elias. There are other impressive bits such as war veteran Brandon Rumbaugh, who lost the majority of both of his legs but always manages to get into the gym for leg day.

“It’s all about stepping outside of your comfort zone,” Sheamus said of his Brave Change philosophy which is shown off on his YouTube channel. “That’s what I did a couple of years ago when I felt like I was in a rut. My training was going stale. I wasn’t looking forward to going to the gym and I adapted this Brave Change philosophy where all I know is I know nothing. I started training with different individuals: trainers, coaches, and I started following their way of workouts with their struggles, how they work out, and what they do in the gym.”

The 240+ pound WWE wrestler admits he has learned a good bit from his fellow wrestlers. “The biggest thing for me over the last 10 years that’s changed is my diet,” he admits. “You can go in here and you can kill yourself for seven days a week for two hours but if your diet is not sufficient, if you’re not having a healthy diet, if you’re not eating the proper food, if you’re eating a lot of junk food like fast food, you’re not really going to see any changes.” Sheamus uses a meal prep company by the name of Nutrition Solutions to keep his diet on track.

In ComicBook.com’s time with Sheamus, an intense routine was carried out. Here is a breakdown of the workouts seen in the video above:

John Cena’s Rower Warm-up: 20-minutes on a row machine (4 minutes at pace, 1 minute sprinting x 5)

Jeff Hardy’s Crab Crawls: 2 minutes

Jujimufu’s Warrior Lunge stretches

Elias’ 5x5s 5 Reps: Deadlifts 5 Reps: Bent-Over Barbell Rows 5 Reps: Power Cleans 5 Reps: Military Presses 5 Reps: Squats

Daniel Bryan’s Kettle Bell Press with Leg Extensions (Sets of 12 per arm)

Brandon Rumbaugh’s Single Leg Press (Sets of 15)

Becky Lynch’s Burpee Box Jumps (Sets of 12)

Hanging Knee Raises with Ab Punches (Until Failure)

The workout isn’t part of Shameus’ daily routine but offers a diverse taste of the experience Shameus has been through on his YouTube. Subscribe to Shameus’ YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, to see more of the WWE Superstar in action!

