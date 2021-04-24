WWE's Aleister Black Teases SmackDown Return and New Character in Creepy Vignette

✖

While there have been rumblings about a return to WWE television for Aleister Black for months now, nothing had surfaced for some time, and fans weren't sure what was happening with the superstar. Thankfully that limbo came to an end tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, as during the show a new vignette debuted showcasing Black's new character, and you know, it's pretty promising. The vignette opened up with Black in a black suit sitting in a chair in a rather creepy room with candles everywhere, and he was holding an ancient book with the words Tales of the Dark Father on the cover.

As he narrated his story some awesome-looking animations would bring it to life, definitely giving off some Candyman vibes. The story started with a chapter titled The Dragon, and would go on to reveal that his mother was driven away by his father.

He assumed that it was to protect him against the Dragon, but as he continues he reveals that instead, his father was attempting to train him to become the Dragon, and it appears he succeeded.

Black then says "What you do is vile, and should be condemned. Like rotting crops you should be scorched from the Earth to make room for more...fertile things."

He says that last line with a smirk, and you can see quite a bit of personality coming through in his narration. As you can tell from the narration, he is clearly coming in as a heel with this new character, but keeping the darker tone and supernatural element that worked so well for him in NXT.

Black's had moments to shine on Raw and SmackDown, but has not been allowed to really take off like many expected he would when he moved over from NXT. Hopefully, this new iteration of the character will finally help that happen, because he's just too talented to be another superstar lost in the shuffle.

What did you think of Black's teaser? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!