WWE: Apollo Crews Debuts New Character and Gear on SmackDown

Fans have seen a big change in Apollo Crews over the past few weeks, and it seems his time talking to Roman Reigns has started to show on SmackDown. He's shown a more aggressive side and a few more heelish tendencies, and tonight he completed the transformation by debuting his new character and some sweet new gear. Crews came out after they showed what he did to Big E last week, and he was proud of himself, at least if his expression was anything to go by.

"I'm a real African American. This is who I am," Crews said. "This is the real me. My ancestors are Nigerian royalty. My grandfather, he ruled, and he commanded some of the richest lands in Nigeria. He spent his days dipped in gold and his nights with his five wives. His word was law and he was feared."

He then pointed to his Stole and said "These colors, this is what they mean. Wealth, Dominance, and Power."

He then quoted his grandfather and said he would make a point of anyone that challenged him, and then Shinsuke Nakamura came out for the match.

Crews was able to take Nakamura down, putting a nice cap on a great reintroduction

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

"Edge and Roman Reigns continue their Road to WrestleMania, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair to make her WrestleMania decision, The Street Profits battle Sami Zayn & King Corbin and Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio take on Otis and Chad Gable. Don’t miss SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX."

Here's the currently confirmed card:

Street Profits vs Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs Otis and Chad Gable

Bianca Belair makes her WrestleMania Decision

