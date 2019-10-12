WWE Fans React to the First Night of the 2019 WWE Draft

The first night of the 2019 WWE Draft took place on Friday Night SmackDown this week, as Monday Night Raw picked up 16 wrestlers for its roster while the Blue Brand came away with 12. Despite the fact that WWE prevented either show from drafting some major stars due to the pre-established draft pools, there still were som interesting moves made as SmackDown picked up some big new names like Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks and Braun Strowman while Raw kept ahold of some of its biggest names like Becky Lynch, AJ Styles and Ricochet.

Unfortunately it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the show, as the draft pool story on WWE.com accidentally spoiled the order of which wrestlers would get drafted for the first few rounds. Fans were also disappointed that quite a few stars ended the night as “undrafted free agents.” Fans took to Twitter throughout the night to give their two cents on what went down.

Check out some of the best reactions in the list below.

Instead of complaining Becky Lynch has been drafted to a brand you don’t like you should celebrate that she was the number one draft pick & will hold the title indefinitely. This is another milestone for an awesome woman & women in wrestling across the board. — 🕸 🦇 Sadie Gibbs Alliance 🦇🕸 (@uikqe) October 12, 2019

They slick thinking they switching the order of the names since they got found out 😂😂😂😂 #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/rkIBTy5MsR — Road 2 Mania Podcast (@Road2Mania) October 12, 2019

Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks on Smackdown? It’s a wrap for Monday Night Raw pic.twitter.com/StAXyZqpoK — spooky spice 🎃 (@heeIroman) October 12, 2019

WWE spoiling the draft order on their website isn’t ideal, to say the least. But everything else about this draft has been a ton of fun so far, which is great. I’ve wanted a realistic, sports-like draft in WWE for so long and I’m finally getting one. #SmackDown #WWEDraft — Rumble Ramble (@TheRumbleRamble) October 12, 2019

Truth and Carmella might get split up according to the list. That’s the worst possible outcome #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/qDxwFjuQrp — Allan Albert (@AllanAlbert09) October 12, 2019

