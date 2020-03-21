WWE SmackDown Fans React to Rob Gronkowski Debut

Rob Gronkowski made his big WWE debut tonight, and the reaction to his introduction is a bit mixed, to say the least. Gronkowski was brought out by his friend Mojo Rawley, and with his new entrance music and graphics in tow, Gronk sauntered down the ramp and to the ring, dancing all along the way and even dancing a little more as he made his way onto the ring apron and eventually the turnbuckle. He then did some more dance moves before getting on the microphone a bit, and WWE fans definitely had some reactions to share on social media, and we’ve included some of our favorites right here.

After Gronk and Rawley joined up in the ring to get viewers at home hyped for his hosting gig at WrestleMania, they were joined by Baron Corbin and then Elias before a program with Corbin and Gronk was set up.

Reactions are all over the board, with several fans loving how much fun Gronk was clearly having as he made his way to the ring.

Others weren’t so happy with the performance, feeling like it all didn’t come together that great, and they definitely weren’t feeling the generic theme music.

Gronk did debut his first WWE shirt on the show, but most of the attention was focused on his antics in the ring and that music, and we’ve included some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

You can find the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“Rob Gronkowski rolls into Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Goldberg sign the dotted line on their Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania, and The Miz & John Morrison battle Heavy Machinery.”

Here’s what’s on deck for SmackDown.

Roman Reigns Goldberg Contract Signing

Rob Gronkowski Makes First WWE Appearance

The Miz and Morrison vs Heavy Machinery

What have you thought of tonight’s SmackDown? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Worst Music Ever

It’s quickly apparent that no one is really digging Gronk’s entrance music, and one fan called it the worst ever.

Alright, Rob Gronkowski already officially has the worst entrance music of all time. #SmackDown — Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) March 21, 2020

Rip Off

Some compared the new theme music to Party Rock, but not in the best way.

Gronkowski gets a party rock anthem RIP off theme #SmackDown — TheFrontzClub (@TheFrontzClub) March 21, 2020

We Don’t Care

Others are just letting WWE know they do not care about this program in the least.

Dear WWE,



Everything Is Okay

Others liked what they saw, and loved the over the top debut.

Gronkowski just made everything in the world ok with his entrance #WWE #SmackDown — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) March 21, 2020

Not Sure What To Expect

Others weren’t sure what to expect from Gronk, though they were still surprised by what they saw.

Not quite sure what I expected for Rob Gronkowski’s entrance but it definitely wasn’t that…#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bp39iQsLdi — 🇬🇧Dan🇬🇧 (@WrasslinFanTalk) March 21, 2020

Made For WWE

If someone was ever made for WWE, you have to agree it is probably Gronk.

I mean if someone was ever meant to be a WWE Superstar it’s Rob Gronkowski. #SmackDown #GronkOnSmackdown — ANDRE TRIPLETT (@ATRIPLETT20) March 21, 2020

Drunk Uncle

Others thought Gronk was more of a drunk person at a wedding than a debuting WWE superstar.

Rob Gronkowski is your drunk uncle at the wedding #SmackDown — Kings of the Rings Podcast (@KOTR_Podcast) March 21, 2020

