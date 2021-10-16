WWE SmackDown: Finn Balor Moves on to King of the Ring’s Final Round

It was time for the King of the Ring Semifinals on SmackDown, and right off the bat, Finn Balor was in control of Sami Zayn. After trying to lock down Zayn’s arm, Zayn came back and put Balor on his heels, and then hit a huge chop before Balor hit a dropkick and then locked in Zayn’s arm and shoulder once again. Zayn went for Balor’s chin and jaw, and a knee to the stomach let him escape. He delivered a clothesline to Balor and went for three pins in a row, but Balor kicked out of all three.

Zayn then put Balor’s neck on the ropes and put knees to Balor’s back, again and again, to wear him down, and then he locked in another hold that put weight on Balor’s neck, back, and shoulders. Balor got to his feet but Zayn hit a knee to the stomach again. This time Balor threw Zayn over the ropes and then he flipped over the top of the ropes and slammed into Zayn.

Zayn then assumed control, slamming Balor’s head into the turnbuckle, but Balor made a comeback with punches and kicks, and then a Pele Kick. Both got to their feet and then Balro slammed Zayn’s head into the corner but Zayn pulled Balor’s head over the ropes and sent him flying back. Balor met Zayn on the top rope with a punch, but Zayn put a halt to a SuperPlex attempt and pushed Balor back down.

Zayn posed a bit and then went for a dive but Balor kicked him and rolled him up for a pin, though Zayn kicked out. Balor attacked again but Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for a pin, but Balor kicked out. Zayn went to hit an Exploder Suplex but Balor halted it. Zayn hit him a few times and then hit the Suplex. He went to charge Balor but Balor dodged the kick and returned the favor with a kick to the face. Balor went to the top rope but Zayn caught him. Zayn then tried to win with feet on the ropes, but the referee caught him.

Balor then hit a flurry of punches and followed it up with a Sling Blade. He then hit a huge kick on Zayn and went to the top rope, and he went for the Coup De Grace but missed. Zayn rolled him up again but Balor kicked out. Balor got a stomp to the chest and then hit a dropkick into the corner. Balor then hit another dropkicked into the corner, and went to the top again. He hit the Coup De Grace and went for the pin, and that was it, moving Balor to the next round.

You can find the official description for tonight’s Supersized SmackDown below.

“The Beast is back en route to his Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Plus, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch against Sasha Banks, King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Semifinal showdowns and so much more, on a two-and-a-half-hour Supersized SmackDown airing tonight at 8/7 C on FS1 with the last half hour commercial-free.”

Here’s the full card:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks (non title match)

Naomi vs Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs The Street Profits (title match)

Finn Balor vs Sami Zayn (King of the Ring Semifinals)

Carmella vs Zelina Vega (Queen’s Crown Semifinals)

