WWE SmackDown: Hardy Boyz Defeat The Usos To Win Tag Team Titles

WWE’s week of babyfaces winning championship continues.

Ahead of SmackDown Live on Tuesday night, WWE advertised a WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between the reigning champions, The Usos, and one of the top teams in company history, The Hardy Boyz.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While a dream match of sorts, it’s not likely many expected the championships to actually change hands. However, WWE has always taught us to expect the unexpected and, well, that’s exactly what happened.

The Hardy Boyz won the tag team titles following a Swanton Bomb from Jeff Hardy and WWE is 2000 once more.

After winning the titles, Kayla Braxton jumped into the ring to interview the new champions but was quickly interrupted by the theme song of Lars Sullivan. One night after reappearing on WWE RAW where he took out Kurt Angle, Sullivan came out and absolutely destroyed Matt and Jeff Hardy.

This story is developing.