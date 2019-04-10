WWE SmackDown: Kofi Kingston’s Celebration Crashed By The Bar, Drew McIntyre

It’s now been two nights in a row that The Bar crashed one of Kofi Kingston’s big moments.

WWE SmackDown this week opened with an in-ring celebration scheduled to commemorate Kofi Kingston’s historical WWE Championship win on Sunday at WrestleMania. The ring was set up with balloons in New Day colors and a platter of pancakes in every corner.

Following the New Day making their entrance, Xavier Woods and Big E joked around a little bit before finally getting serious. Xavier Woods joked that he was dehydrated from crying so much on Sunday and had no more tears left to shed as he talked about Kofi being one of his inspirations in the business. Big E followed suit, talking about how the New Day came together to change the business and history.

Kingston then got on the microphone and gave a shout-out to his family in the first row, including his wife and kids.

At that point, The Bar’s theme song came on and out walked Sheamus and Cesaro. During RAW on Monday night, the team interrupted the title vs. title match between Kingston and Seth Rollins, and they joked on SmackDown that it was to Kingston’s benefit as he would have ended up losing his championship just one night after winning it.

In the end, The Bar challenged The New Day to a three on three match later in the show. When Big E questioned who their third member would be, The Bar said they made a new friend during their appearanc on RAW and out walked Drew McIntyre.

It will be The New Day vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Drew McIntyre later in the night on SmackDown.

This story is developing.