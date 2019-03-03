Two Matches Announced for WWE Smackdown Live This Week

While this week’s edition of RAW seems to be garnering all of the headlines, WWE has also one about setting up a few matches for this week’s SmackDown Live, which takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennysylvania on Tuesday night.

WWE United States Champion R-Truth is set to have another open challenge match on the show. Last week, he did the same, and the challenge was answered by both Rey Mysterio and Andrade. They ended up having a triple threat match.

On this match, WWE.com writes:

Just five nights before their SmackDown Tag Team Championship rematch at WWE Fastlane, The Miz and Jey Uso will square off in a one-on-one battle with momentum hanging in the balance. The Usos remain convinced that The A-Lister is a joke, and that Shane McMahon should find another tag team partner, though Shane-O-Mac clearly disagreed when he made the rematch for Fastlane in The Miz’s hometown of Cleveland. Can The Awesome One prove himself and gain momentum heading into the huge title match? Find out this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA!

Additionally, The Miz will face Jey Uso five days ahead of Miz and Shane McMahon challenging The Usos for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Fastlane next Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE.com says:

Asking himself “What would John Cena do?,” R-Truth took on both Rey Mysterio and Andradewhen they answered his United States Championship Open Challenge this past week. With the two rivals focused on each other, Truth was able to roll up Mysterio and retain his title. This Tuesday, Truth will issue another open challenge for his star-spangled title. Who will step up and answer the call? Find out this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA!

Expect a couple more segments to be officially announced before Tuesday, and it’s a probably a pretty good bet that Becky Lynch will receive some air time as well.